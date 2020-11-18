HELENA - Less than 24-hours after Governor Steve Bullock stressed the importance of COVID-19 safety measures, state lawmakers gathered at the capitol for caucuses and orientation events.
Many lawmakers attended Wednesday’s events in-person. During scheduled meetings many were seen without masks, shaking hands, and in close proximity to their colleagues.
According to reporting from the Independent Record, on Monday, Lewis and Clark County Health Officer Drenda Neimann sent a letter to legislators urging them to work from home and take the virus seriously, as to not add additional stressors to community healthcare systems.
The Legislative Services Division told the IR, roughly 100 of the 150 lawmakers were expected to attend orientation events in-person.
Those lawmakers were expected to have their temperatures checked upon entry. And while social distancing and face coverings are required per state directive, the Legislative Services Division told the newspaper it’s up to party leaders to enforce those rules.
In Lewis and Clark County, a previously issues mask directive remains in place. An additional statewide mask directive takes effect Friday.
Our reporters who covered the caucuses Wednesday, indicated Republican lawmakers for the most part did not wear masks, did not practice social distancing, and many shook hands and hugged. Democrats were better about mask usage and social distancing, however many still attended Wednesday’s events in-person.
Newly elected Senate Majority Leader Cary Smith, a Republican from Billings, said prior to Wednesday's caucus lawmakers met via Zoom, adding it's important to the process for legislators to meet in person.
"There has to be face to face contact," Smith said. "I think we have to be respectful of people that are concerned and want to wear a mask, but I think we also have to be freed-up where people are making the decisions themselves. I do not go along with the mandates."