HELENA, Mont. - After the House voted to keep Representative for Montana's 100th House District in Missoula, Zooey Zephyr from the House floor, many are now speaking out.
Rep. Zephyr herself shared a statement after the vote, saying she stood in defense of her constituents, her community and democracy and pledged to always do so.
In part, Rep. Zephyr stated, “When I continued to not be recognized, Montanans gathered to support my right to speak on behalf of my constituents. When the speaker refused to acknowledge me, they raised their voice in protest. As he attempted to gavel them down, what he was really doing was driving a nail into the coffin of democracy. But you cannot kill democracy that easily, and they persisted in chanting, ‘let her speak,’ joining in our country’s great history of protesting on behalf of democracy. And as I raised my mic, I sought to amplify their voices in solidarity.”
You can read her full statement here.
Quinn Leighton, Director of External Affairs at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Montana, shared this statement in support of Rep. Zephyr:
“In Montana, and across the country, we have seen the most disgraceful, heartless, and targeted attacks on our LGBTQ+ community this legislative session. And today we are witnessing the most unconscionable act of them all: Silencing and forbidding the presence of an elected official and the 11,000 Montanans that sent Rep. Zooey Zephyr to represent them.
Representative Zephyr has courageously broken barriers and spoken truth to power, all while being surrounded by colleagues who misgender and tarnish her. She has been unwavering in her advocacy for her constituents, as well as for all trans, non-binary, intersex, and two-spirit Montanans. We will not be silent and allow the Montana GOP to destroy any vestige of democracy in broad daylight.”
The ACLU of Montana condemned the vote, with Policy Director Keegan Medrano sharing this statement (note, Rep. Zephyr was not censured, but banned from the House for the remainder of the legislative session):
“This is an anti-democratic effort by House leadership to censor one of their own colleagues for using her voice and platform to represent her constituents. Rep. Zephyr is a duly-elected member of the legislature and entitled to represent the people of their district. In voting to take away her microphone, the House is attempting to silence Montanans and trans people from speaking to the harm of all these bills. This is another shameful day in our state’s history and we’re determined to protect every transgender Montanans from these vile, bigoted attacks on their dignity and equality.
There is a name for when elected officials attack and silence other elected officials they don't agree with to prevent them from fulfilling their duties - it's called authoritarianism," said Deirdre Schifeling, National Political Director at the ACLU. "Freedom of speech is essential to our democracy. Trans people are an essential part of our democracy — both as voters and lawmakers — and must be defended."
In support of the ban, the Montana Republican Party Chairman Don "K" Kaltschmidt shared a statement, saying he is proud of the conservative leadership:
"Today Montana House Republicans voted to impose consequences on Democrat Representative Zooey Zephyr. This radical legislator instigated a riot that ended in multiple arrests and endangered legislators and staff. Our supermajority stood strong against leftwing intimidation. Revoking House Floor privileges from Representative Zephyr shows that Representative's behavior is unacceptable and not tolerated in the Montana State Capitol.
I'm proud of the conservative leadership that stood against the woke mob tactics incited by the Representative, the Democrat Party, and the media. Republicans will continue to stand for Montana values on the House floor and protect our way of life."
