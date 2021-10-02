HELENA, Mont. - Just yesterday four new laws were set to go into effect restricting abortion in Montana. Today, October 2, a march around the same building where it all began took place.
Today's march for reproductive rights saw hundreds of people from around Montana, all gathering in support of people having a say in what they do with their body.
Roe v Wade, a case decided in the early 1970's, stated women's constitutional rights were violated by states banning abortion. Nearly fifty years later, the fight continues, showing many generations have kept this fight moving. And in order to continue, they say younger generations must get involved early.
"We, us older generations, we have to lead those young folks so they can have their voiced heard at an earlier age. They're going to be our decision makers someday, and they're going to be making the decisions on these policies that govern our bodies," said Marci McLean
I did reach out to Montana Pro-Life for comment and they believe the elected legislation and sitting governor tell the story of where the majority of Montanan’s stand on this issue.
"As our most recent legislation has shown by the four strong pro-life bills that were passed, Montana people, in majority, are strong pro-life," said Robin Scheidler.
Those four new laws were supposed to go into effect yesterday but were blocked by a legislative action. So, for now, the future of reproductive rights and access to abortion remains uncertain.