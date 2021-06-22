Marine veteran bikes Great Divide to fundraise for injured vets

HELENA, Mont. -- A Marine Corps veteran is making his way from the Canadian border to the Mexican border as he hopes to raise money and awareness for Semper Fi & America's fund, which helps veterans once they return home.

Tuesday will mark Day 12 of their 62-day journey across the United States, as Dean and Lorri Zenoni bike along the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route.

Zenoni says the idea for the ride came about last fall, and the couple wants to show other veterans and their spouses the importance of being active once they return from active duty.

While it may not necessarily mean biking over 2,000 miles like the Zenonis are doing, they want other vets struggling with post-combat injuries like Dean to get moving both literally and figuratively, on the path to a better future.

"When you get injured, you like to just sit around and get in the zone where you don't want to do anything and it’s hard to get moving again,” Dean Zenoni said. “Whereas if you get out on something like this on the bikes…I don't have to think about it, I just get up and I know oh, we have to get to here today."

Dean suffered a cervical spine injury, and has been steadily battling back from it while taking up biking in the rehab process. Dean and Lorri plan to travel down towards Butte today, before traveling through Wyoming, Idaho, Colorado and New Mexico as they finish the journey along the divide.

More information about how you can find out about the Semper Fi & America's Fund, as well as track their cross-country trip in real time, is available here.