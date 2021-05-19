HELENA, Mont. - The McMaster Ranch has been nominated to the National Historic Register.

According to the Montana Historical Society, the McMaster Ranch is at the south end of the Spokane Bench between Helena and Winston.

The Montana Historical Society forwarded the National Park Service Nomination based on the historic buildings and structures at the ranch headquarters; the irrigation system that made the ranch operable; transportation elements influencing the property’s history; and lands acquired using several Homestead Act permutations, which is a major attribute of its historic development.

“By 1956, the ranch headquarters was fully established; barns, ditches, garages, sheds, and corrals that are still standing were in place,” wrote historian Paul Putz in the nomination form. “… The overall high level of historical integrity remains a prime element of the significance of the McMaster Ranch.”

The nomination of the McMaster Ranch was reviewed and approved by the Montana State Historic Preservation Review Board on May 14, along with one for Shaw’s Best Factory in Helena, and another for the Billings Mausoleum in Yellowstone County.

More information on the McMaster Ranch from the Montana Historical Society’s release:

Joseph and Flora McMaster moved to Helena in 1886 or 1887 from Pennsylvania, along with their son William and daughter-in-law Lizzy. William was a blacksmith, and initially the family set up shop and a grocery store in the Sixth Ward in Helena. William and Lizzy’s son James also made the journey.

William filed for possession of what’s now known as the McMaster Ranch in 1893.

“Family lore holds that William lived in a tent while constructing the ranch buildings. This is plausible,” Putz wrote. “He had a home in Helena and a business there, and the process of erecting a house, blacksmith shop, a barn, and hand-digging a (100-foot-deep) well was probably undertaken in the course of interruptions and diversions.”

Their 160 acres were on the road between Helena and Bozeman, but also at the west side of the ferry route across the Missouri River between what was then Diamond City in the Big Belt Mountains and the west side of the river.

“Again, stories persist that William McMaster repaired vehicles passing by on the roads and shod customers’ horses … Area farms would also find him handy,” Putz wrote, adding that “circumstances regarding these early ranch activities nonetheless remain speculative” since no business records exist to strengthen corroborate the story.

Between 1893 and 1900, the McMasters built or directed the construction of a log house, the blacksmith shop, a log bunkhouse, the stone cooler and at least one log barn for the ranch. Fencing went in, and fields were groomed. William died in 1902, but Lizzie and James, along with his wife Ethel, expanded the ranch by 1,500-plus acres.

Lizzie planted an apple orchard in the late teens or early 1920s, which remains today, as do the house, outbuildings, and former schoolhouse. One of James’ daughters, Dolly McMaster, remains on the ranch to this day. She told historians that between her, her sister and three brothers, her mother Olive (James had remarried) couldn’t keep track of all five.

“She would turn us loose in the morning and hope that we lived to come in for supper, in the evening,” Dolly recalled.

Dolly and her brother James “Bud” McMaster managed the ranch through the 2000s. They created a conservation easement, then transferred ownership to the Bureau of Land Management in 2005, with the understanding and funding to maintain the ranch headquarters and lands “well into the future.” Dolly retains a life estate, and she continues to live on her beloved ranch.