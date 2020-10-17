MDT Dedicates Toston Structures Project in Honor of Tim Reardon

HELENA – Tim Reardon has spent decades working to improve the safety of Montanans as they travel around the Treasure State, and now that commitment is being reflected in the dedication of a new bridge spanning the Missouri River.
The Toston Structures Project will now be in honor of Tim Reardon. The director of the Montana Department of Transportation says this dedication is a fitting tribute for his work within the department.
“It’s substantial infrastructure improvement for an area that Tim would go through all the time,” says Mike Tooley, MDT director. “He can go down there and see the work that’s being done in his honor, and realize that’s it's going to save people's lives in the long term, which was always important to Tim and really connect our state in ways that it hadn’t before.”
Tim was raised in Anaconda and a graduate of both Carroll College and the University of Montana Law School.
Tim spent 21 years working for MDT, starting out as the chief legal counsel and also served as director towards the end of his career.