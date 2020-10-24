HELENA- The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting severe driving conditions on I-15 and highways in and around Helena.
According to the Travel Info map, I-15 from Siben to Clancy, MT-279 from around Wilborn to where the highway meets I-15 and US-12 from Helena West Side to around Spokane Creek Road are listed as being severe driving conditions.
Lewis and Clark County Sheriff, Leo Dutton, is warning people of reported zero visibility on I-15 north of Helena.
Visibility in the area is reportedly poor from mile marker 208, just past the Gates of the Mountains exit, until mile marker 218 just past Siben. Highway 279 is also reported to have reduced visibility and blowing and drifting snow according to Dutton as well.
“If you do not need to go this route, please make alternative plans as the conditions are not safe for traveling,” Dutton said.
At 4:42 am a semi in the southbound lane was reported to be blocking all lanes on I-15, the incident has not been cleared from the Travel Info map as of 11:20 am Saturday.
Chains are required around MacDonald Pass on US-12 at this time.
A winter storm warning is in effect for Helena and many other areas around the state until 9:00 pm Saturday.
For the latest road conditions, you can visit the MDT Travel Info website here, or call 5-1-1.