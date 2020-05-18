EAST HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation will be constructing new Americans with Disabilities (ADA) compliant sidewalks within the City of East Helena.
The sidewalk locations are:
- North side of East Lewis Street from the intersection of East Lewis Street and Lake Helena Drive near Eastgate School to the intersection of East Lewis Street and Oak Avenue near East Valley Middle School.
- South side of East King Street from the intersection of East King Street and North Helena Avenue near Radley Elementary to the intersection of East King Street and Montana Avenue. Realignment of the North Helena Avenue crossing from Radley Elementary is included.
- West side of Montana Avenue from the intersection of East King Street and Montana Avenue to existing sidewalk in the alley between East King Street and East Clinton Street.
The purpose of the project is to provide ADA compliant sidewalk that connects Eastgate School with East Valley Middle School. MDT says construction of an ADA compliant sidewalk near Radley Elementary will allow for students to travel south on North Montana Avenue. Project work includes sidewalks, ADA crossings, revegetation, signing and pavement markings.
The project is being funded with Federal Highway Administration Transportation Alternative funds and East Helena School District. The project is being constructed by Helena Sand & Gravel, Inc.
Weather permitting, construction is anticipated between June 1, 2020 and mid-August 2020. Sidewalk construction may cause temporary single lane closures. Street parking will be impacted temporarily during construction on East King Street and Montana Avenue. Construction across driveways may, for a short period of time, limit access to these driveways. Helena Sand & Gravel, Inc. will attempt to coordinate temporary parking closures and access for these driveways with homeowners.
For more information, please contact Great Falls Construction Rich Hibl at (406) 454-5910 or Great Falls Engineering Project Manager Camaree Uljua at (406) 444-0407.