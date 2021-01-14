MEAGHER Co., Mont - After strong winds ripped throughout the state of Montana Wednesday, Meagher County suffered damages of different sorts.
"Yesterday consisted of events, of which we will all feel an impact for months to come," the Meagher County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.
MCSO wrote there several residents reported injuries from getting hit by drifting debris. In addition, the wind destroyed the homes of three separate families. MCSO said they reached out to external services to support the families who lost their homes.
The wind tore the roofs and sidings off many buildings and MCSO added some tipped all the way over.
In addition, there were widespread power outages and seven different reports of downed power lines -- one lead to a wildfire.
MCSO extended their thoughts and gratitude towards those who were injured due to the powerful winds. They also extended their appreciation towards first responders and NorthWestern Energy for their quick action.
"Please, keep all of those who lost their homes or were injured yesterday in your prayers," MCSO wrote. "We are a STRONG community, and we will pull through this together."
MCSO asks community members to use caution and to be aware of surroundings, weather, debris and electrical wires while evaluating damages Thursday.