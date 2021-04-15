HELENA, Mont. - On Friday, the Legislature will not meet in person, floor sessions will not occur and Friday will not be an official legislative day.
The Montana Senate GOP shared a notice to their Twitter saying the Legislature will not meet Friday out of an abundance of caution after a member of the government affairs community tested positive for COVID-19.
COVID-19 Panel Chair and Deputized Public Health Officer Senator Jason Ellsworth was notified of the case Thursday evening.
At this time, it is unknown which lawmakers will be contact traced, or if there will be any positive tests among lawmakers.
“This is exactly why we planned for a hybrid legislative session providing the option for both legislators and members of the public to participate remotely and also formed the COVID Panel,” Ellsworth said in a release. “We’re nearly done with the 2021 session and outside of a handful of isolated COVID-19 cases, the session to this point has progressed very smoothly and safely. We planned for this possibility and are taking steps to move forward safely and responsibly.”
In addition to being closed Friday, the House and Senate will not meet over the weekend as well, to give the contact tracer time to work.
Although legislative leadership made the decision to postpone Friday’s floor session, committees may decide to meet virtually. Members of committees that were scheduled for Friday should check the committee’s schedule on the website to see if they will be meeting virtually, and to sign up to testify via Zoom.
