HELENA, Mont. - A statement made on the house floor during a hearing for Senate Bill 99 has sparked controversy.
The bill prohibits certain medical and surgical treatments, including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for children struggling with their gender identity.
Representative Zooey Zephyr spoke during arguments on the bill, saying “... the only thing I will say is if you vote yes on this bill, I hope the next time there’s an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands.”
The Montana Freedom Caucus shared a statement Tuesday afternoon, calling for Rep. Zephyr to be censured for “attempting to shame” the Montana legislative body and by using “inappropriate and uncalled-for” language during a floor debate over amendments concerning SB 99.
“Our Caucus is calling for the immediate censure of transgender Rep. Zooey Zephyr after [her] threatening and deeply concerning comments on the House floor earlier today,” the Montana Freedom Caucus said.
Now, the Montana Free and Fair Coalition is condemning the statement from the Montana Freedom Caucus, saying Rep. Zephyr’s statements were appropriate and intended to hold SB 99 supporters accountable “for the harm that this bill will cause youth across Montana.”
Rep. Zephyr responded to the Freedom Caucus' call for her censure, saying she stands by her description of the “devastating consequences of banning essential medical care for trans youth.”
We reached out to the House Leadership regarding the matter, who sent us this statement:
“House Leadership is focused on maintaining decorum on the House Floor, and the integrity of the Montana House of Representatives while serving the people of Montana. The debate of relevant issues pertaining to all Montanans will not be sidetracked by violations of the House Rules. We are committed to accomplishing the work of the people of Montana.”
House Minority Leader Kim Abbott (D-Helena) shared this statement:
“The language used by the so-called Freedom Caucus, including the intentional and repeated misgendering of Rep. Zephyr, is blatantly disrespectful and the farthest thing imaginable from the 'commitment to civil discourse' that these letter writers demand. I find it incredibly ironic that these legislators are making demands of others that they refuse to abide by themselves."
