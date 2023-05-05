HELENA, Mont. - Two men were taken to the ER in Helena after a stabbing incident Friday afternoon.
Helena police were dispatched to Gibbon St. for a report of two men bleeding after an unknown person reportedly entered the residence and stabbed them.
On scene, the two men were found bleeding outside and paramedics transported them to the ER with obvious injuries.
Those involved along with others who had some knowledge of the incident were interviewed and it was determined there was an altercation between the men.
The Helena Police Department says it was verified that there was not an unknown person that entered the residence and there is no threat to the public from this incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
The extent of the injuries to the men is unknown at this time.
