THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR REBECCA RODRIGUEZ IS BEING CANCELED. REBECCA HAS BEEN LOCATED SAFE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR HELP.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE HELENA AND LINCOLN VALLEYS, WITH 8 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 30 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN