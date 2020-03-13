Rebecca Rodriguez has been located safe according to the Helena Police Department.
HELENA- A missing and endangered person alert has been issued for 75-year-old Rebecca Rodriguez.
According to the MEPA Rebecca is 5’ 1”, weighs 132 pounds with gray eyes and brown hair.
Rebecca was last seen on March 11 and is possibly wearing white pants, a dark coat, a dark fuzzy hat and is carrying a dark tote with bright purple and pink holders.
The MEPA says Rebecca requires medication, has severe paranoia and may not be able to care for herself.
If you see Rebecca you are asked to not approach her and to contact law enforcement.
Rebecca has a history of becoming violent when provoked.
If you have any information about Rebecca, please call Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or 911.