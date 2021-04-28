UPDATE: APRIL 28 AT 9:32 A.M.
HELENA, Mont. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Eliano "Dusty" Jose Alvarado has expired; however, the Montana Department of Justice reports Alvarado is still missing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-457-8866 or call 9-1-1.
HELENA, Mont. - Police are looking for a man from Helena who has been missing since April 15.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Eliano "Dusty" Jose Alvarado, has health problems and does not have his required medication with him.
He is described as a Native American man, stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighs 175-pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.
He was wearing denim jeans and a black long-sleeve Dickie's shirt. He has several tattoos on his chest, both arms, neck and back.
The DOJ says there is concern for his well-being.
