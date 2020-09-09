HELENA- A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 17-year-old Jaden Brimhall.
Jaden is five feet nine inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Jaden was last seen wearing black sweatpants, red shirt with black stripes, and black or red shoes.
Jaden left on foot from his home on Deerfield Lane in Helena and is not taking his medications so may be a danger to himself.
If you have any information on Jaden please contact the Helena Police department at 406 442-3233 or call 911.