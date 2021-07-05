HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for a 58-year-old man.
Lance Kevin Kolesar reportedly left an address in Helena on foot sometime on July 1. He was last heard from via phone on July 2.
He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. His direction of travel and clothing description is unknown.
There is concern for Lance's well-being, since he suffers from several medical conditions that require medication.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461 or call 911.