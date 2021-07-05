Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT. LANCE KEVIN KOLESAR, A 58 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, HAS GONE MISSING. LANCE LEFT AN ADDRESS IN HELENA ON FOOT SOMETIME ON THURSDAY JULY 1ST. HE WAS LAST HEARD FROM ON JULY 2ND VIA PHONE. LANCE SUFFERS FROM SEVERAL MEDICAL CONDITIONS THAT REQUIRE MEDICATION, AND NEW INFORMATION LEADS LAW ENFORCEMENT TO BE CONCERNED FOR HIS WELL-BEING. LANCE IS 5 FEET 10 INCHES TALL, WEIGHS 250 POUNDS, AND HAS HAZEL EYES AND BROWN HAIR. UNKNOWN DIRECTION OF TRAVEL OR CLOTHING DESCRIPTION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON LANCE KOLESAR, PLEASE CONTACT HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 447-8461, OR DIAL 9 1 1.