HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department is requesting a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for 16-year-old Andrew Kaiser.

Andrew is described as a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

HPD says Andrew ran away last evening, was found and taken to the hospital to be checked. Reportedly, it was determined he was suicidal.

Andrew has now run away from the hospital in an unknown direction of travel. There is concern he will harm himself.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt with WAC written on the back with marker and white shoes. There is a possibility he still has a hospital bracelet on.

If you have any information on the location of Andrew Kaiser call the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461 or call 911.