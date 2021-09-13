HELENA, Mont. - Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Kalbacher is looking for any witnesses to a two-vehicle crash that happened on Sept. 9 at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Canyon Ferry Road and Valley Drive in Lewis and Clark County.
According to reports, a white Ford Transit van collided with a gray Nissan Rouge causing significant damage to both vehicles and injuries to the occupants.
If you saw the crash or have any information, contact Trooper Kalbacher at 406-422-7877 or email him at daniel.kalbacher@mt.gov.