In an effort to document historic African American experiences in Montana, a $50,000 grant was awarded to the Montana Historical Society by the national trust for preservation.
That money, as part of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, goes to helping produce the film.
“The documentary itself will feature oral histories and highlight historic places. It draws on some past research that we have done.” Said public information officer with MHS, Eve Byron.
After starting research in 2006, Byron says this documentary is the next step in sharing the stories of African American Montanans.
“We want to make people more aware that these collections exist and that the history of African American people in Montana is relevant and important and it’s been since the territory became Montana.” Said Byron.
She also says part of the reason they are doing this documentary is to make diverse voices more accessible to the public.
“You know, I think knowledge is power and the more we can do to let people know the history of all Montanans is important work… It’s really important for the Montana Historical Society to record the history of all of the peoples, Native Americans, our Chinese immigrants, they all played an integral part in our society and making Montana what it is today and that’s why we’ve been researching contributions from African Americans since 2006, and we’ll continue to do it into the future because we need to learn from our history.” Said Byron.
Byron says it’s important to re-evaluate what narratives are perpetuated in schools, museums, and other educational places.
“We work closely with schools in order to help them educate their students about what the experiences for all Montanans and black Montanans are an important part of our history and we need to be aware of their contributions.” Said Byron
Right now, they have funding for a 15-minute documentary and with other funding MHS hopes to expand it to a 25-minute film.
Their goal is to have the documentary done by August 2021 and it will be offered locally and nation-wide.