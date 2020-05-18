HELENA - The Military Strong Challenge begins Monday, a campaign raising awareness and working to prevent suicide among current military service members, veterans and families.
“The Military Strong Challenge is a way to honor our veterans, service members and their families, while growing and strengthening the area’s community support system for that population,” Lewis and Clark Public Health Suicide Prevention Coordinator Jess Hegstrom, who oversees the program, said in a release. “We want the entire community – businesses, schools, government agencies, medical facilities – to know more about our military neighbors and how to be there for them.”
A release from the Lewis and Clark Public Health says the campaign encourages businesses and organizations to participate.
The campaign challenge requires a curriculum of five courses in order to be 'Military Strong'.
- 15 Things Veterans Want You to Know
- Communication Skills with Veterans
- Helping Others Hold On
- How to Talk to Someone with a Disability
- S.A.V.E (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education)
The Military Strong Challenge begins Monday and lasts until Veterans Day.
For more details on the Military Strong Campaign, reach Hegstrom at the health department at 457-8924 or jhegstrom@lccountymt.gov.