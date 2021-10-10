HELENA, Mont. - Starting Monday, Oct. 11 Mill Rd. at Green Meadow Dr. will be closed for bridge replacement.
The existing bridge, built in 1958, will be replaced with a new, pre-stressed concrete structure that Lewis and Clark County says has a surface life of at least 70 years.
Work will begin Monday, Oct. 11, and will run through Friday, Oct. 29.
During that time the public is advised to use alternative routes to access Mill Road.
For more information or questions about the Mill Bridge Replacement, you can contact Clay Caudle at (406) 447-8019 or ccaudle@lccountymt.gov.