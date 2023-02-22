Missing 11-year-old girl Evelyn Carey reportedly last seen in Helena

HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for an 11-year-old girl who reportedly went missing in Helena Monday, Feb. 20.

The Montana Department of Justice (DOJ) said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Evelyn Carey was last seen leaving her home in Helena.

Evelyn has had suicidal thoughts, according to the DOJ, and the weather is causing concerns for her safety.

She is described as white, 5-foot-2, 85 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Her ears are pierced, however, she was not wearing earrings when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on Evelyn's location is asked to call Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or dial 9-1-1.