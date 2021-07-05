HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, James Lamere left a home on foot around 10 p.m. in Helena.
The DOJ said James is believed he may be armed with a handgun, and there is worry he may try to hurt himself.
He is described as a Native American boy, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 102-pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. The DOJ said he usually wears all black clothing.
The DOJ said do not approach James.
Anyone who has information or know's of James' whereabouts is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or 9-1-1.