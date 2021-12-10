UPDATE DEC. 11 AT 5:52 PM:
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Leona Mathis has expired, however, she has not yet been located.
Anyone with information on 2-year-old Leona or Misti Harris is asked to please contact the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff at (406) 442-3233 or call 9-1-1.
HELENA, Mont. - A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been requested by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for a two-year-old girl who was reportedly taken by her noncustodial mother.
Leona Mathis, 2, is described as being a white female, two feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 25 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.
Misti Harris, the noncustodial mother, is described as being 35-years-old, five feet four inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Misti reportedly took Leona to an unknown location when Child Protective Services tried to remove Leona from Misti's custody.
Misti also reportedly made a suicidal statement and there is concern for Leona's safety.
If you have information on their whereabouts call the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-442-3233 or dial 911.
An image of Leona is not available at this time.