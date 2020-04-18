UPDATE- 6:51 pm: Caleb has been located safe and the missing and endangered person advisory has been canceled.
LINCOLN COUNTY- A missing and endangered person advisory has been issued for 12-year-old Caleb Krizan.
Caleb is five feet five inches tall and weighs 112 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes according to the advisory.
He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt, a black zip-up hoodie and jeans.
The advisory says he is traveling in a light blue 2000 Ford Taurus with Montana disabled plates CJB543, with his grandmother, Rebecca Olney.
Rebecca is 54-years-old, white, five feet two inches tall and weighs 245 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker and black sweatpants, and was last heard from Thursday evening.
Rebecca’s medical history and need for medications causes concern they may be endangered.
If you have any information on Caleb Krizan, you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 406-293-4112 extension 1 or 9 1 1.