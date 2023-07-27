Missing Arizona teen found safe in Havre

HAVRE, Mont. - A missing teen from Glendale, Arizona was found safe and healthy in Havre, Montana on July 23.

After four years of searching, on Thursday investigators and her family try to figure out where she has been since 2019.

On September 15, 2019, Alicia Navarro left a note to her parents while they were sleeping that read “I ran away. I will be back, I swear. I'm sorry..." and on July 23, four years later, she turned herself into the Havre Police Station, healthy, and more importantly, unharmed.

Originally law enforcement was not sharing which town she was found in due to privacy reasons, but Havre police released a statement saying, “On July 23rd at 11:00 am Alicia Navarro entered the Havre Police Department to clear her missing person status and that she appeared to be in good health.”

At this point, police say they don't know how she got to Montana, or even to Havre.

According to reports, Navarro is autistic and requires special attention.

Currently, law enforcement is trying to figure out if she's been with anyone the past four years, being more than 1,000 miles away from home.

But what we do know is she arrive at the police station alone.

Initial conversations indicate that the case began as a "runaway situation," but Lieutenant Scott Waite from the Glendale Police Department told reporters that detectives have not discounted any possibilities... Including kidnapping.

The big questions that remain, was she alone? What was she doing in Montana? And after four years, why she decided to turn herself in now.

But the most important thing is that her loved ones finally found the daughter, sister, niece and grand-daughter that went missing four years ago.

"For everyone who has missing loved ones I want you to use this case as an example that miracles do exist and never lose hope and always fight,” said Alecia’s mom, Jessi Nunez

As you just heard from Alicia's mom, miracles do happen, and as of right now there are currently 170 missing people reported here in Montana alone.

I will continue to follow this as more information becomes available right here on NonStop Local.