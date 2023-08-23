UPDATE, AUG. 23 at 1:30 p.m.:

Rihanna Bender has been found and is safe, according to an update on Facebook by the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office.

UPDATE, AUG. 23 at 1:16 p.m.:

The search for a missing girl from Broadwater County is still ongoing Wednesday.

According to the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Rihanna ran away from her home on Gulch Road Monday, Aug. 21.

Deputies and search and rescue crews tried looking for Rihanna most of Monday--spoke to all the residents and looked in all buildings and sheds, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

A helicopter flew over the area, and Montana Highway Patrol flew over the area in a helicopter Wednesday, both with no luck of finding her.

BCSO said there is a possibility someone gave her a ride.

Rihanna is listed as a missing/runaway juvenile, BCSO said.

Anyone with information on Rihanna's location is asked to call BCSO at 406-266-3441.

TOWNSEND, Mont. - The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking people to be on the look out for a missing girl Tuesday.

Rihanna Bender was last seen in Broadwater County on Ross Gulch Road.

BCSO said via Facebook she is described as 5-foot-3 and 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink, black and white plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at (406) 266-3441.