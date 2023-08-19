UPDATE:

The Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been canceled as Greyson Jordan has been located safe.

HELENA, Mont. - Helena police are looking for a missing eight-year-old boy.

A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for Greyson Jordan who reportedly left his home on his own Saturday afternoon with no form of contact.

The alert says there is concern for his safety due to inclement weather and impending darkness.

Greyson is 4’3”, weighs 80 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing black and white Adidas shoes, light blue shorts and a dark gray t-shirt.

If you have any information about Greyson Jordan you are asked to contact the Helena Police Department at 406-447-8461 or call 911.