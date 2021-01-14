Eric Michael Kelley
CLANCY, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory is out for a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Jefferson County.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Eric Michael Kelley, 36, was last seen Wednesday around 4:30 p.m., did not come back home from work and was acting unusual. The DOJ continued he missed seeing his children and did not come to work Thursday.

Kelley is described as 5-foot 11-inches tall, weighs 210-pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing work clothes and potentially Carhartt  jeans.

His car is a white 2013 Chevrolet Silverado with Montana veteran license plate G4770.

Anyone who sees Kelley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at 406-225-4075 or 9-1-1.

