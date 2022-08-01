UPDATE: AUG. 1 AT 1:28 P.M.

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Robert Munoz has been canceled.

Munoz was found safe, according to the Montana Department of Justice.

HELENA, Mont. - A search is underway for a missing man last seen in Helena Monday morning.

Robert Munoz, 42, was last seen driving away from a home in Helena around 6:30 a.m.

The Montana Department of Justice said in the Missing Endangered Person Advisory Munoz is suicidal, he injured himself and was bleeding Monday morning.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, and is described as a Hispanic man, 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, bald and has brown eyes.

The car he is driving is described as a white 2001 Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows, a Dallas Cowboys star on the back window and a Montana license plate 549804B.

His direction of travel or destination is uncertain.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena Police Department at 406-442-3233 or dial 9-1-1.