Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero tonight into Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Montana. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&