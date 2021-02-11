UPDATE: 8:15 a.m.
HELENA - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lucas James Nelson has been cancelled.
The Montana Department of Justice said he has been found Thursday morning and he is safe.
HELENA - The Helena Police Department are issuing missing person alert for a man from Helena Thursday morning.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) from the Montana Department of Justice for Lucas James Nelson, 40, he last spoke with his wife on the phone Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. He said he was on his way home traveling through East Helena.
According the DOJ, Nelson has a his history of substance abuse and is missing under unexplained reasons -- there is concern for his well-being.
He is described as 6-foot, two-inches tall, weighing 205-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a green fleece jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a brown Yellowstone branded beanie at the time he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts should call HPD at (406)447-8461.
He was driving a maroon 2005 Chevy Tahoe with Montana license plate 6-91829B.