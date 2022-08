HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black.

According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located.

The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23.

The date of the most recent contact with Black was Aug. 11.

According to the DOJ, Black's vehicle was found and towed from MacDonald Pass west of Helena.