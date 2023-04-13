Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Ponding of water and slushy snow accumulation will increase the occurrence of hydroplaning on area roadways and any wet surfaces will refreeze this evening and tonight. Travel could be difficult with visibility one half mile or less at times. Isolated power outages are also possible due to the heavy wet snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&