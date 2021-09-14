UPDDATE: SEPT. 15 AT 7:39 A.M.
The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Lainie Woodyard has been cancelled.
According to the Montana Department of Justice, Woodyard has been found and is safe.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
HELENA, Mont. - A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a homeless 40-year-old woman.
The Helena Police Department requested the MEPA for Lainie Woodyard, who is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.
Lainie was last seen on Sept. 14 at 4:30 pm in Helena and she was reported to be on foot wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a purple bag.
According to the MEPA, Lainie has mental health issues and there is concern for her welfare.
If you have any info, you are asked to please call the Helena Police at 406-442-3233 or call 9-1-1.