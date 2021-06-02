UPDATE: JUNE 2 AT 10:15 A.M.

HELENA, Mont. - The Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been cancelled for Christina Kennedy Wednesday.

According to the Montana Department of Justice, Kennedy was found and she is safe.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

HELENA, Mont. - The Helena Police Department put out a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a missing woman.

According to the MEPA from the Montana Department of Justice, Christina Kennedy, 69, left her home Tuesday morning and did not come back in the evening like normally.

The DOJ said Kennedy has mental health issues, does not have her medication and might be unstable--there is concern for her safety and wellbeing. She reportedly has a history of entering strangers' homes without invitation.

Kennedy is described as a white woman who stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 150-pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a calf-length skirt.

The DOJ said she is believed to be in the Helena area.

Anyone with information on Kennedy is asked to call the Helena Police Department at (406)447-8461, or call 9-1-1.