HELENA, Mont. - A person who was reported missing out of Helena has been located.
According to a Facebook post from the Helena Police Department, Justice Conway who was last seen on Sunday, April 18 was located Thursday after they posted to their Facebook asking for help locating her.
Justice Conway has been reported as missing. She was last seen on 04/18/21. If you have any information or know her...Posted by Helena Montana Police Department on Thursday, April 22, 2021
Article updated at 2:43 pm with information from the Helena Police Department that Justice had been located.