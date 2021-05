HELENA, Mont. - Law enforcement are on the lookout for a missing teenager last seen in Helena Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office, Alexander Marquardt, 17, was last seen in the North Valley area.

He is described as 6-feet tall, 210-pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.

LCCSO said Alexander's family is worried about him.

Anyone with information on Alexander's location is asked to report it to LCCSO at (406) 447-8235, option 1.