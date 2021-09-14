Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR LAINIE WOODYARD. LAINIE IS A WHITE 40 YEAR OLD FEMALE, 5 FOOT 3 INCHES, 160 POUNDS, GREEN EYES AND BROWN HAIR, LAST SEEN AT 4:30 PM ON SEPTEMBER 14, 2021 IN HELENA. LAINIE WAS ON FOOT AND WEARING A BLACK SHIRT, BLACK PANTS AND CARRYING A PURPLE BAG. LAINIE HAS MENTAL HEALTH ISSUES AND HAS THREATENED TO COMMIT SUICIDE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFO, PLEASE CALL HELENA POLICE AT 442-3233 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU