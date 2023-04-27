HELENA, Mont. - The seven protesters arrested on Monday are now facing charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and will have their court dates on or before May 3.
ACLU of Montana Policy Director Keegan Medrano said the seven protesters are being charged with criminal trespass because they refused to leave the House gallery after being asked to. They were booked in jail after their arrest and were subsequently released.
According to Montana Code 45-6-203, the penalty for criminal trespass is a maximum fine of $500 or up to six months in jail, or both. Medrano says in this case, the protesters’ penalties will be determined by how they do in court.
The ACLU of Montana has connected each protester with legal representation, though the organization does not defend people, themselves, they said.
A GoFundMe was set up to help protesters cover legal fees. So far, it has raised over $31,000. Protesters will be able to use it, but there will likely be a lot of leftover funds, Medrano said. Those could be used for future bail funds.
“I think that a lot of the fines and fees and fines will be nominal, so they'll be able to access that. But we'reactually having broader conversations about what we can utilize that money for in the future,” he said. “You know, there are some existing programs that provide bail money for individuals in Montana, but we haven't seen this dollar amount in this level.”
The ACLU of Montana is exploring different options on what exactly this funding could be used for, they said.
