Mont. FWP drops recycled Christmas Trees into Canyon Ferry Reservoir
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 4

HELENA, Mont. - Christmas Trees donated after the holidays were strung together and put in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) shared a video Wednesday, showing how they drop the trees off in the water.

Over 30 recycled trees will provide spawning substrate for yellow perch in the reservoir FWP said.

Boy Scout troops helped in getting the trees hauled, stacked, drilled and strung together with cinder block weights.

FWP uses recycled trees for fish habitats throughout the state, and this year, the trees are helping in the Helena, Choteau and Havre areas.

