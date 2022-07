HELENA, Mont. - As a reminder to not leave attractants out, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks shared a video Thursday.

The video shows a bear coming up and taking a backpack that was left outside a restroom by a hiker.

“Leaving attractants out is dangerous for wildlife and humans. That bear will be back for another easy meal. Help keep them wild, a fed bear is a dead bear,” FWP said.

You can watch the video here: