HELENA, Mont. - Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, Elsie Arntzen, was issued a citation for passing a school bus while its stop sign was deployed and children were getting on.

The Helena Police Department (HPD) reports that on May 19, a traffic complaint reported a red Chevy Colorado approached the bus from behind while flashing lights and the stop sign sidearm was deployed.

It was reported the Chevy passed the bus while children were loading onto it.

The bus driver gave the vehicle license plate and the driver of the Chevy was identified as Arntzen.

A witness statement and video surveillance from the bus were also provided to police.

An officer made contact with Arntzen on Thursday, May 26, to speak with her, and at the conclusion of the investigation, HPD says it was determined there was probable cause to charge Arntzen with violating Montana Code Annotated 61-8-351, meeting or passing a school bus.

Arntzen was issued a citation and referred to the City of Helena Municipal Court.

We reached out to the Montana Office of Public Instruction and received the following statement from their Communications Director, Brian O’Leary:

“We were informed that a citation would be issued, even though we have not been able to view the video in question. We were also informed that the video does not show the license plate of the vehicle involved. That being said Superintendent Arntzen would like to thank the bus driver for his vigilance. This is a good reminder for all of us to slow down from life’s daily distractions, and to pay extra careful attention, especially as we enter the busy summer season.”

Article updated at 12:01 pm with a statement from the Montana Office of Public Instruction Communications Director, Brian O’Leary.