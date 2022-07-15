HELENA, Mont. - We are one day away from the official launch of a new resources that is designed to save lives.

On July 16, a new national suicide prevention lifeline will be available and the number is one you won't forget.

Instead of remembering the 1-800 (10 digit) lifeline, you'll only have to remember three numbers - 988.

"We hope for people to remember it the way they do 911. So, when they call for law enforcement/medical emergency 911; we want them to think 988 as the same thing but for a mental health crisis," John Tabb, suicide prevention program manager with the Department of Health and Human Services.

Montana has consistently ranked top in the nation for suicide rates and currently has the 3rd highest rate of suicide.

Suicide is also the number one cause of preventable death in the state for kids ages 10-14.

"We have some unique factors going on in Montana that may make our suicide risk levels higher than the rest of the country. Some of those things are the same things that make Montana a great place to live. Namely isolation, being away from it all. It all also includes mental health services that is hard to access when you live in rural areas," said Tabb.

Calls made to 988 will be routed to one of three lifeline call centers; Voices of Hope in Great Falls, The Help Center in Bozeman, or Western Montana Mental Health in Missoula.

DPHHS says that way everyone in Montana has access to help.

"With 988 you will be routed to one that covers your particular area and because we have a 90% answer rate, you're almost guaranteed to speak to a Montana that has access to all the particular resources in your county," said Tabb.

For more information on suicide statistics in Montana, click here.