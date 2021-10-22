HELENA, Mont. - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen asked the federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that is challenging the state’s recently passed vaccine law.
House Bill 702 prohibits discrimination in Montana based on vaccination status or possession of an immunity passport by a person, governmental entity, employer, or public accommodation.
Those challenging the bill argue the new law violates federal requirements for safe workplaces and reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities and want a federal judge to rule that it doesn’t apply to hospitals and other medical providers, the AP reported.
“Plaintiffs’ open wish to discriminate evinces a troubling desire by parts of Montana’s medical community to violate the fundamental rights of Montanans,” the State’s motion to dismiss, which was filed last Thursday, reads. “The State of Montana put forward a clear policy that Montanans cannot be denied their fundamental right to pursue employment based on vaccination status.”
Attorney Genera Knudsen says the plaintiffs in the case have not met the requirements to bring the lawsuit or state any legally valid claims.
You can read the full motion to dismiss here, and the complaint filed by the Montana Medical Association and others here.