HELENA, Mont. - A coalition of 18 state attorneys general are calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a lower court’s decision involving the National Rifle Association (NRA) and former superintendent of New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS), Maria Vullo.
This comes after a district court dismissed a case brought by the NRA against Vullo.
The decision dismissed claims from the NRA that Vullo violated its rights to free speech and equal protection after speaking out against gun violence following the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Vullo reportedly encouraged banks and insurance companies in New York to consider the risks that might arise from doing business with the NRA or "similar gun promotion organizations.”
The NRA says multiple entities severed ties or determined not to do business with them after Vullo’s speech.
Now, the coalition is asking the Court to order a lower court to send up the record of the case for review.
A release from Montana Attorney General, Austin Knudsen, says the attorneys general highlighted the fact that the Court of Appeals split from the consensus approach of at least six federal circuits when issuing their decision.
The attorneys general also argue that the lower court’s decision in the case erodes First Amendment safeguards for “private political speech and paves the way for the government to suppress speech it doesn’t agree with or doesn’t like,” according to the release.
Attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming joined the brief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.