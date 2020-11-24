Montana airports prepare for holiday travel

HELENA -- Things have been quiet at Helena Regional Airport since the pandemic began, and passenger traffic is down almost 70 percent from this time last year.
Right now, the challenge stems from airlines not operating as many flights as normal for this time of year. Here in Helena, the airport has gone from 12 daily flights to five currently according to Airport Director Jeff Wadekamper.
That number is still an improvement from as few as three earlier in the spring. Wadekamper says one thing that has helped the airport staying afloat financially is leasing airport land to local businesses.
"So we don't get any local tax revenues, it’s basically operated self-sufficient off the revenues we can generate,” Wadekamper said. “So diversifying that with all these non-aeronautical items in addition to the aviation side really makes it a lot more feasible and yeah, definitely helped with this pandemic.
One thing that might surprise you is the level of communication between airports around the state. This year, everyone is in the same boat with the drop-off in travel, and they have had trouble working with airlines as they have furloughed employees and eliminated positions as a response to the pandemic.
"Even though we're all competitors, in all honesty, we're all really good friends,” Wadekamper said. “We support one another and we have routine communications between all of us to help each other out with anything that goes on in the industry. I think it’s kind of unique in Montana, you tend to see that more than you do in other parts of the country."
For the airport in Helena specifically, they actually finished an expansion just last spring right before the pandemic, and that has helped with being able to socially distance and keep the airport clean.