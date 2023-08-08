Fort Harrison, MONT. – The Montana National Guard 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) conducts large-scale combat operations training during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation at Fort Johnson, La., July through August, 2023.

More than 2000 soldiers participated in this joint training, with Montana providing aviation support.

JRTC rotations simulate realistic pre-deployment training scenarios to assess units' ability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain setting against a near-peer opposing force.

JRTC trainers provide daily feedback to better improve cross-unit communication and overall operational readiness.

“This is good exposure for our folks,” said Maj. Mark Thompson, 1-189th Battalion S3 Liaison Officer. “It's not a common thing, so we’ll take it when the opportunity presents itself.”

Montana sent 67 soldiers from Alpha Company, Bravo Company, Charlie Company, and Delta Company, as well as four CH-47 Chinooks and five UH-60 Black Hawks.

The Soldiers spent the last month working in a field environment in the Louisiana summer heat.

Thompson said he is very thankful for his soldiers and the families who support them.

The Montana National Guard has units in 17 communities across Montana.