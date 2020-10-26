HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock and Major General Matthew Quinn are sending Montana Army National Guard (MTARNG) soldiers to help with COVID-19 operations for affected Montana State Prison workers and inmates Monday.
Since the first positive COVID-19 case in early October, a release from the Montana Department of Corrections (DOC) writes a total of 61 facility workers and 166 inmates have received positive test results.
“We’re extremely grateful to Governor Bullock and Major General Quinn for providing us the help we need during this difficult time,” DOC Director Reginald D. Michael said Monday in the release. “Similar to other prisons across the country, we are in need additional staffing support at MSP. This scenario is a part of our COVID-19 response plan, and this measure will allow our staff members to continue to do their important public safety work with aid from the MTARNG.”
Soldiers arrived in Helena Sunday to begin training at Montana State Prison. Assistance efforts starts with orientation Monday afternoon and will continue Tuesday. Volunteers include soldiers from the 1-163rd Combined Arms Battalion, 190th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion and the 484th Military Police Company.
The soldiers will help with delivering mail, laundry, counting inmates, handing out meals and helping facility workers with other COVID-19 related duties.
The release from the DOC says soldiers will not be armed and will have minimal direct interaction with inmates. The crew of 67 soldiers are dividing into two groups both working 12-hour shifts.
The DOC says they are continuing to screen workers and soldiers daily as they arrive to work at the prison. Both workers and soldiers are wearing personal protective equipment.
The DOC says the MTARNG's final day of volunteering is expected to end by Nov. 8.