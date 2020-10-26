Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW EXPECTED. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 60 MPH. * WHERE...SOUTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, NORTHERN ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT AND CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...WIDESPREAD BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY CAUSING HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. SOME ROADS COULD BECOME DRIFTED OVER AND IMPASSABLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING, ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&