‘Montana Aware’ campaign promotes safety measures during COVID-19

The ‘Montana Aware’ Campaign promotes Safety First, Adventure Second. With this slogan, the message they want to get across is safe and responsible behavior to those who are traveling in the state.
The public health initiative aims to educate residents and visitors on safe travel and the best practices to slow the spread of COVID-19. The campaign will further the public health message that Helena and other communities have already been sharing.
“It is very awesome that we can all convey that same message out to the public and out to those who are traveling,” says Mike Mergenthaler, Helena Chamber’s Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, Director. “Hopefully they get the message that we want them to be safe and we want them to be here and to enjoy some of those things that everyone here in our state enjoys but we want them to be safe too.”
The program encourages Montana’s tourism partners and local businesses to use flyers, posters, social media messages, customer emails and business websites to help inform the public about safety guidelines for travel
The campaign is funded with federal dollars through Montana’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.
The campaign has an entire list of safe travel guidelines as well as what travelers on the road should do. For more information and a list of those guidelines you can click here.
Please click here for the most up-to-date local health guidelines.