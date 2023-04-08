HELENA, Mont. - Funding issues and gaps in the workforce are hitting a lot of industries hard, including people working as first responders in the ambulance service.
In recent years many of the ambulance service companies in Montana have struggled to stay afloat, and they see the problem becoming worse... Some are even shutting down.
This issue is because service providers have not received adequate rate adjustments that would help the companies hire and retain employees. In fact the increases have only been enough to cover the cost of some basics.
Senate Bill 828 passed the Montana House with a vote of 85-14 this week. It now goes to the Senate's Business and Labor Committee on Wednesday.
Our Bradley Warren spoke with Justin Grohs with Great Falls Emergency Services, who helped detail some of the issues they face.
“The ambulance services have been significantly under-funded for a number of years,” Grohs said. “Primarily due to lower reimbursement from our payers, which includes MediCare, TriCare and in this case, we’re dealing with the state Medicaid.”
According to Grohs, Medicaid reimburses them for their services about 30% below cost, which is causing issues for staffing and equipment.
Funding from SB 828 could help keep people employed, which Grohs says is one aspect he is most excited about.
“With this increase in Medicaid reimbursement, it will allow us to improve salaries and wages, which will not only help keep people, as far as retaining them, but also in our recruitment efforts to make sure we have enough quality staff,” Grohs said.
Certain parts of the state have seen a loss of ambulance services, and this legislation could help.
We will continue to follow this bill and how it would work to mitigate the ongoing crisis ambulance service companies are seeing
